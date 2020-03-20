News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 10:24:58 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Illini wing Austin Hutcherson by the numbers

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst

When Illinois signed transfer Austin Hutcherson last summer, they beat out Creighton, Notre Dame and Marquette for the Division III transfer. Brad Underwood praised Hutcherson's numbers at Wesleyan...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}