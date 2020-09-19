OrangeandBlueNews - Illini schedule offers chance for back-to-back bowl appearances

CHAMPAIGN – Months ago, before the world took a pause and sports took to the sidelines, the Illini looked forward to a fast start to the 2020 football season.

Games against Illinois State, UConn and Bowling Green were three big reasons why the count to six sure looked doable. Playing them all at home surely looked like three schedule wins. Lovie’s fifth year as Illinois football coach was supposed to be his best chance at posting a big number.

A senior class that grew up under was the best product Lovie put on Zuppke Field, but that schedule was the ace in the hole. Illinois State might be good in its league, but the Illini are a different league. UConn is playing its way toward FCS football, and Bowling Green isn’t the MAC’s best.

When the Big Ten Conference released the latest version of the 2020 schedule, the Illini still have no reason to complain. With great chance to get rolling early, the Illini must be excited about the chance to play their way into bowl eligibility.