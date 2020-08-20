OrangeandBlueNews - RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Inside the 2022 rankings

Recruiting never stops, even during a pandemic. Though the high school junior class can't sign for another 16 months, the 2022 recruiting cycle is already in full swing.

It's 2022 rankings week at Rivals.com, and the network released it's Top 250, state rankings, and position rankings.

In our latest Recruiting Roundup, Orange and Blue News takes a look at some early targets for the Fighting Illini in the high school junior class.