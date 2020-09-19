OrangeandBlueNews - SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED: Illinois to open season at Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN, IL – The Big Ten Conference released the 2020 Football schedule today and the Fighting Illini are slated to start the abbreviated season at Wisconsin.

Home game opponents for the Illini are Purdue, Minnesota, Ohio State and Iowa, while Illinois will travel to Wisconsin, Rutgers, Nebraska and Northwestern. The Plus-One game during Big Ten Champions Week will be determined by the seeding in each division.

Special date games, including Fridays, television selections and game times will be determined and announced at a later date.

2020 will be the latest start to the Illini football season in the 131-year history of the program. The previous latest start was Oct. 19, 1907 (L, 42-6 vs. Chicago) and this will be the first time Illinois has started the season in October since Oct. 4, 1941, a 45-0 win over Miami (Ohio).

Historically, Illinois has won nine straight October season openers and is 29-6-1 all-time in October season openers, including 21 shutouts.

The Big Ten announced earlier in the week a mandate that no public sales of tickets would be allowed for Conference schools for the 2020 football season and that only families of players and staff, along with working personnel, would be allowed in stadiums.

The Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 19 at Indianapolis, while each of the Conference schools will play the Plus-One game against the corresponding team from the other division. Details for Big Ten Champions Week will be announced at a later date.



