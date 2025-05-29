Illini roster update: Newcomers arrive for the summer session

The Illinois football roster grows this week, as newcomers enrolling for the first time arrive on campus for the summer session. That group includes portal signings and true freshmen. The newbies began moving in on Thursday. Thirteen members of the Illini's class of 2025 recruiting class enrolled early on were on campus for spring ball, along with 11 transfers. Orange and Blue News breaks down the latest arrivals and what they add to the roster for the Fighting Illini.

Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks up at the scoreboard during the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on November 2, 2024 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

TRANSFERS

COMMITMENT STORY Former Ball State tight end Christian Abney joins Illinois with two years of eligibility remaining. Abney signed with the Illini in May after visiting Illinois and Kansas. He was also reportedly getting interest from Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Indiana, and others. Abney is raw and still learning the tight end position after playing quarterback at Zionsville (Ind.) n 11 games last season, Abney had five catches for 50 yards and a touchdowns. He was a backup to All-Conference tight end Tanner Koziol. PFF gave him a 49.0 grade in 413 snaps.

COMMITMENT STORY Illinois should have another rotational player on the defensive line in Norther Iowa transfer Carter Hewitt. He joins Illinois with one year of eligibility remaining and should be a backup at the 3-tech defensive tackle spot. Hewitt recorded 53 total tackles last season including 1.5 sacks and 20 total pressures. According to PFF, Hewitt recorded 689 total snaps, earning a 65.2 overall grade and 82.4 grade as a tackler.

COMITMENT STORY Illinois added more depth to its offensive line, tapping into a family connection to sign former Idaho offensive lineman Nathan Knapik in April. The 6-foot-7, 285 tackle is the brother of current Illini lineman Ayden Knapik, who transferred from Idaho during the winter portal window. According to the Idaho football website, Knapik played in five games last season as a freshman. He logged 23 snaps at tackle and was a contributor on special teams. He will join Illinois with three years of eligibility remaining.

COMMITMENT STORY Illinois signed former Southeast Missouri State offensive tackle Tyler McMillan in April. The 6-foot-6, 315 pound McMillian started 11 games for the at left tackle for the Redhawks last season. Adding depth up front was a priority for Illinois during the spring portal window, and McMillan should land in the two-deep during training camp. He joins Illinois with two year of eligibility, so he will have an opportunity to compete for a starting spot in 2026. McMillan excelled at protecting the quarterback last season. In 708 total snaps, he recorded a team-best 85.1 grade from PFF in pass protection.

A backup special teamer was big priority for the Illini in the spring portal windown, and Lucas Osada adds not only a backup but a potential future starter. He has three years of eligibility remaining. Illinois had big holes to fill behind kicker David Olano and new punter Keelan Crimmins. Osada expects to compete at both positions He handled kickoff duties for the Tar Hells last season as a freshman, appearing in 11 games. In those 11 games, he kicked off 59 times and averaged 62.9 yards per kickoff, registered 39 touchbacks.

Illinois added another depth piece at punter, signing Texas State transfer Lars Rau on May 19. He will compete for a backup spot behind Keelan Crimmins, along with Osada. Rau has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season, Rau had 24 punts for a 36.3-yard average last season for the Bobcats. He was highly regarded coming out of high school in Novato (Calif.) in 2024, ranked the No. 24 punter in the class.

FRESHMEN

COMMITMENT STORY A dual-threat quarterback at Central Catholic, Newton put up big yards passing and on the ground his senior season. He went 124-for-184 passing for 1,764 yards and 15 touchdowns, while rushing for 900 yards and another 12 TD's. Newton is the brother of former Illinois All-American defensive lineman and Washington Commanders draft pick Jer'Zhan Newton. He committed to Illinois last July the from along list of scholarship offers that included Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, NC State, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, USF, Indiana, UCF, and West Virginia. Illinois will reportedly give Newton a shot to play quarterback, though a position change may be in the cards. The Illini are also brought in three-star quarterback Carson Boyd. Newton only played offense as a senior, but he has previously lined up at outside linebacker.

COMMITMENT STORY | FILM ROOM Illinois adds more depth to the defensive front. In 11 games last season at Indianapolis Ben Davis, White recorded 70 total tackles, 3 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 37 QB hurries. He had 7.5 sacks the previous season as a junior. White committed to Illinois last June following an official visit, choosing the Illini over offers from Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Washington, West Virginia, and others. White likely projects as a nose tackle at Illinois once he bulks up. He has the frame to play at well over 300 pounds and is a natural two-gap run stuffer with a low center of gravity and good operational strength.

COMMITMENT STORY Illinois flipped Farrell from a previous commitment to North Carolina last October. He had been committed to the Tar Hells since November 2023, choosing UNC over Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, and Syracuse. Farrell is recovering from a knee injury. He didn't play this season at Hersey after suffering an torn ACL in a 7-on-7 tournament. He had surgery in last July and and was able to participate in track this spring. As a junior in 2023, Farrell recorded 29 receptions for 425 yards and nine touchdowns.

COMMITMENT STORY | FILM ROOM Cox is the younger brother of current Illinois cornerback Torie Cox Jr. Previously committed to South Florida, he flipped his commitment to Illinois last November after taking an official visit. The No. 49 cornerback in the class of 2025, Cox was previously to South Florida. This season at Miami Northwestern, Cox recorded 29 total tackles and one interceptions. Illinois recruited him as a cornerback, and he may also play the hybrid nickel "Star" position. Despite his slim built, Cox is an aggressive and physical in-the-box defender. He is also a speedster who excelled in the sprint events for the Northwestern track team, including a second place finish in the 200m in the state of Florida (20:74). Cox also held offers from Miami, Nebraska, SMU, Syracuse, and others.

COMMITMENT STORY Illinois flipped Forster from his commitment to Rutgers on signing day in December. Forster had been committed to Rutgers since June after choosing the Scarlet Knights after previously trimming his list to a final five of Rutgers, Illinois, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Forster lined up at multiple positions this season at St. Joseph's after previously being listed as an all-purpose running back. He rushed for 618 yards and four touchdowns as a senior on 129 attempts, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. As a junior, Forster ran for 313 yards and four touchdowns on 51 carries.

COMMITMENT STORY | FILM ROOM A two-way player at Roseville, Straughton played safety and running back in high school. He projects as a safety in the Illini defense. Straughton had 46 Tackles, an interceptions, and 8 PBU's as a senior. On offense, he registered 147 carries for 1,623 Yards and 25 Touchdowns. He added 12 receptions for 356 Yards and three TD's. Straughton listed offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Duke, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, USF, and West Virginia. Rivals.com ranked him the No. 17 prospect in the state of Michigan.

COMMITMENT STORY | FILM ROOM Wyche led Florida power St. Thomas Aquinas in rushing last season with 738 yards and 11 touchdowns on 87 attempts, averaging 8.5 yards per carry. He rushed for 1,284 yards in his two years of varsity football. He has previously been a return man, with 11 kickoff returns for 351 yards and two touchdowns during his junior season Wyche committed to Illinois following an official visit in June, choosing Illinois from a final two that included Boston College. He had previously named a top 6 in May that included Illinois, Florida, Minnesota, Boston College, Mizzou, and Ole Miss.

COMMITMENT STORY | FILM ROOM Frechette was a late addition to the Illinois class, committing one day before NSD after backing out of a previous commitment to Florida International. He also held an offer fro Pittsburgh and multiple Group of 5 schools. A big-bodied interior lineman with length and athleticism, Frechette is earmarked for offensive guard at Illinois. He was a two-way player at Cardinal Newman, lining up at offensive tackle and defensive tackle.