Commit: Four-star defensive end Kayden Bennett picks Illinois

Illinois coach Brad Underwood gave an update on Monday as summer workouts begin for the Illini basketball team.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on Illinois commit Jaylen Stewart, three-star edge.
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood gives an update on summer workouts.
Illinois flipped former Oklahoma State commit Jaylen Stewart following an official visit over the weekend.
Illinois offered 2026 power forward Colin Rice from Waukee (IA) Northwest.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood gave an update on Monday as summer workouts begin for the Illini basketball team.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on Illinois commit Jaylen Stewart, three-star edge.
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood gives an update on summer workouts.