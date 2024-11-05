Advertisement

Top Illini freshman Will Riley set to make his debut

Top Illini freshman Will Riley set to make his debut

Highly regarded freshman Will Riley is set to make his debut against EIU on Monday.

 • Nick Kane
PFF: What we learned from the loss to Minnesota

PFF: What we learned from the loss to Minnesota

Top Illinois performers against Minnesota according to PFF and what we learned about the team.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post-game vs. Minnesota

Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post-game vs. Minnesota

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to the media following the Illini's 25-27 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.  

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Bret Bielema post game vs. Minnesota

Watch: Bret Bielema post game vs. Minnesota

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game following the 25-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.  

 • Doug Bucshon
Recap: Illinois falls to Minnesota 25-17

Recap: Illinois falls to Minnesota 25-17

Illinois fell to Minnesota 25-17 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium

 • Doug Bucshon

Published Nov 5, 2024
Film Room: Three-star cornerback Tywan Cox
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
