Illinois hosts 2026 wing Lincoln Williams
Kankakee (Ill.) wing Lincoln Williams was at Illinois on Saturday for an unofficial visit.
• Doug Bucshon
Four-star defensive backs Alex Graham recaps Illinois official visit
Four-star defensive back Alex Graham recaps his official visit to Illinois.
• Doug Bucshon
Illini rise to #20 in AP poll setting up showdown with top-ranked Ducks
Illinois checks in at No. 20 in the AP poll setting up a showdown at No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.
• Doug Bucshon
PFF: What we learned from the Illini win over Michigan
Top Illinois performers against Michigan according to PFF and what we learned about the team.
• Doug Bucshon
Jacas sparks Illini defense in win over Michigan
Illinois outside linebacker Gabe Jacas had a career day in helping lead the Illini to a 21-7 win over No. 24 Michigan.
• Doug Bucshon
Three-star TE Logan Farrell discusses his flip to Illinois
Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- ATH
- WR
- DUAL
- TE
- S
- DT
- RB
- WDE
- OG
- OT
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS