Illinois hosts 2026 wing Lincoln Williams

Illinois hosts 2026 wing Lincoln Williams

Kankakee (Ill.) wing Lincoln Williams was at Illinois on Saturday for an unofficial visit.

 Doug Bucshon
Four-star defensive backs Alex Graham recaps Illinois official visit

Four-star defensive backs Alex Graham recaps Illinois official visit

Four-star defensive back Alex Graham recaps his official visit to Illinois.

 Doug Bucshon
Illini rise to #20 in AP poll setting up showdown with top-ranked Ducks

Illini rise to #20 in AP poll setting up showdown with top-ranked Ducks

Illinois checks in at No. 20 in the AP poll setting up a showdown at No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.

 Doug Bucshon
PFF: What we learned from the Illini win over Michigan

PFF: What we learned from the Illini win over Michigan

Top Illinois performers against Michigan according to PFF and what we learned about the team.

 Doug Bucshon
Jacas sparks Illini defense in win over Michigan

Jacas sparks Illini defense in win over Michigan

Illinois outside linebacker Gabe Jacas had a career day in helping lead the Illini to a 21-7 win over No. 24 Michigan.

 Doug Bucshon

Published Oct 23, 2024
Three-star TE Logan Farrell discusses his flip to Illinois
Doug Bucshon
