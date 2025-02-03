Film room: Illini LB commit Jack Paris

Orange and Blue News breaks down the player grades from the Illini's 80-74 loss at Nebraska on Thursday.
Illinois fell to Nebraska 80-74 in overtime on Thursday night in Lincoln.
Consistency is the next step for Illini freshman Morez Johnson, who had a breakout game against Northwestern.
2027 tight end Jack Brown from St. Peters (MO) Francis Howell Central visited for an Illinois junior day.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood spoke to the media on Wednesday at the Ubben Basketball Complex.
