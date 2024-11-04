Flip target Tywan Cox checks out Illinois

Advertisement

in other news

Commit: Illini WBB lands top 60 forward Manuella Alves

Commit: Illini WBB lands top 60 forward Manuella Alves

The Illini landed four-star forward Manuella Alves from IMG Academy.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Preview: No. 24 Illinois hosts Minnesota

Preview: No. 24 Illinois hosts Minnesota

Illinois hosts Minnesota on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
NCAA clears Illini freshman big man Tomislav Ivisic to play

NCAA clears Illini freshman big man Tomislav Ivisic to play

Illinois freshman center Tomislav Ivisic is eligible to play for the upcoming 2024-25 college basketball season.

 • Doug Bucshon
Podcast: 2024-25 Illini basketball preview with Deon Thomas

Podcast: 2024-25 Illini basketball preview with Deon Thomas

Illini great Deon Thomas joined the Orange and Blue News podcast to preview the Illinois 2024-25 basketball season.  

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Knocked out of last year's game, Luke Altmyer gets second crack at Gophers

Knocked out of last year's game, Luke Altmyer gets second crack at Gophers

Luke Atlmyer got knocked out of the game in Minneapolis last year, setting the state for John Paddock's heroics.

Premium content
 • John Supinie

in other news

Commit: Illini WBB lands top 60 forward Manuella Alves

Commit: Illini WBB lands top 60 forward Manuella Alves

The Illini landed four-star forward Manuella Alves from IMG Academy.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Preview: No. 24 Illinois hosts Minnesota

Preview: No. 24 Illinois hosts Minnesota

Illinois hosts Minnesota on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
NCAA clears Illini freshman big man Tomislav Ivisic to play

NCAA clears Illini freshman big man Tomislav Ivisic to play

Illinois freshman center Tomislav Ivisic is eligible to play for the upcoming 2024-25 college basketball season.

 • Doug Bucshon
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 4, 2024
Flip target Tywan Cox checks out Illinois
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS