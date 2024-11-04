Flip target Tywan Cox checks out Illinois

in other news
Commit: Illini WBB lands top 60 forward Manuella Alves
The Illini landed four-star forward Manuella Alves from IMG Academy.
Preview: No. 24 Illinois hosts Minnesota
Illinois hosts Minnesota on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.
NCAA clears Illini freshman big man Tomislav Ivisic to play
Illinois freshman center Tomislav Ivisic is eligible to play for the upcoming 2024-25 college basketball season.
Podcast: 2024-25 Illini basketball preview with Deon Thomas
Illini great Deon Thomas joined the Orange and Blue News podcast to preview the Illinois 2024-25 basketball season.
Knocked out of last year's game, Luke Altmyer gets second crack at Gophers
Luke Atlmyer got knocked out of the game in Minneapolis last year, setting the state for John Paddock's heroics.
