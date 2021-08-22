 OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINI GAME WEEK: Illinois vs. Nebraska
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-22 18:49:08 -0500') }} football Edit

ILLINI GAME WEEK: Illinois vs. Nebraska

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois kicks off the 2021 football season at home on Saturday versus Nebraska. Kickoff is set for noon CT on FOX.

The Bret Bielema era formally gets underway in Champaign. The former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach takes over a program coming off of a 2-6 season and last place finish in the Big Ten West in 2020. The season was shortened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nebraska finished 3-5 last season, good for 5th in the Big Ten West. Illinois traveled to Lincoln last November and upset the Huskers 41-23. Illini running backs Chase Brown and Mike Epstein both rushed for over 100 yards in the contest. QB Brandon Peters had one of his best games as an Illini, completing 18 of 25 passes for 205 yards and a TD.

Check this landing page for all of our game week content, including keys to the game, a preview, and a prediction. We also check in with HuskerOnline.com for a behind the scenes look at Nebraska. The3 week kicks off with the weekly Bret Bielema press conference.

2021 SCHEDULE | DEPTH CHART | SEASON STATS | ROSTER | BUY TICKETS

GAME NOTES: ILLINOIS | NEBRASKA

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) throws behind the block from offensive lineman Kendrick Green (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

GAME WEEK VS. NEBRASKA

Monday: PFF top returning Illini players | Weekly press conference notebook | Monday morning quarterback

Tuesday: Illini player spotlight | Features

Wednesday: Behind enemy lines with HuskerOnline.com | Opponent player spotlight - LB JoJo Domann

Thursday: Podcast | Keys to the game

Friday: Preview & pick 'em | Recruiting roundup

Saturday: Rapid reaction | Game overview | Photo gallery

Sunday: PFF: What we learned | PFF: Top performers

