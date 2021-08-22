ILLINI GAME WEEK: Illinois vs. Nebraska
Illinois kicks off the 2021 football season at home on Saturday versus Nebraska. Kickoff is set for noon CT on FOX.
The Bret Bielema era formally gets underway in Champaign. The former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach takes over a program coming off of a 2-6 season and last place finish in the Big Ten West in 2020. The season was shortened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nebraska finished 3-5 last season, good for 5th in the Big Ten West. Illinois traveled to Lincoln last November and upset the Huskers 41-23. Illini running backs Chase Brown and Mike Epstein both rushed for over 100 yards in the contest. QB Brandon Peters had one of his best games as an Illini, completing 18 of 25 passes for 205 yards and a TD.
Check this landing page for all of our game week content, including keys to the game, a preview, and a prediction. We also check in with HuskerOnline.com for a behind the scenes look at Nebraska. The3 week kicks off with the weekly Bret Bielema press conference.
GAME NOTES: ILLINOIS | NEBRASKA
MORE: Top 30 Illinois player for 2021 | Veteran players look to rewrite their story | Five keys to the Illini season
GAME WEEK VS. NEBRASKA
Monday: PFF top returning Illini players | Weekly press conference notebook | Monday morning quarterback
Tuesday: Illini player spotlight | Features
Wednesday: Behind enemy lines with HuskerOnline.com | Opponent player spotlight - LB JoJo Domann
Thursday: Podcast | Keys to the game
Friday: Preview & pick 'em | Recruiting roundup
Saturday: Rapid reaction | Game overview | Photo gallery
Sunday: PFF: What we learned | PFF: Top performers
