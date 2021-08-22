PFF: Top returning Illini players

Each week during the college football season, Orange and Blue News will break down the top performers for the Illini in each game according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF is a website that focuses on thorough analysis of the NFL and NCAA Division-I football.

PFF produces 0-100 Player Grades and a range of advanced statistics for teams and players by watching, charting and grading every player on every play in every game both at the NFL and FBS level.