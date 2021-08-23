NOTEBOOK: Illini football news & notes
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema appears for his first in-season weekly press conference on Monday to preview the opener versus Nebraska. Orange and Blue News breaks down some of the highlights fro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news