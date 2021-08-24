Illini player spotlight: WR Isaiah Williams

“When the situation evolved, we knew which way it was going to trend, and when he initially said he wanted to make the switch, it was instantaneous. Some people must speak to be heard, but he just needs to walk,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said.

However, at the end of spring practice back in April, Williams was approached about switching from quarterback to wide receiver, a position that he had played some, but with his running ability, a spot that he would seem natural at.

Williams, who played four games in 2019 before declaring a redshirt, started four games last season at quarterback while starting signal caller Brandon Peters was out of action due to COVID-19 protocols.

When Isaiah Williams was recruited by then coach Lovie Smith to Illinois back in 2019, the much-heralded four-star recruit came to Champaign as a quarterback from powerhouse St. Louis Trinity Catholic, who was formerly coached by Cory Patterson, who left the St. Louis school in 2017 to join Smith on the Illinois staff to bolster recruiting in the St. Louis Metro area and beyond.

When spring practice ended, the need for bodies in the wide receiver room was evident, as several players had left the program for various reasons. Williams saw the potential to make a difference, and with Peters entering his third season under center for new offensive coordinator Tony Petersen, the opportunity to shine at a new spot in the offense was a no-brainer.

“I’ve got a God-given talent, my feet, and I talked it over with Coach B and he told me to try it out,” Williams said. “After doing so I loved it and thought it was something that I needed to do for my future.

Now, as Williams gets ready to make his debut as a slot receiver on Saturday against Nebraska, excitement abounds for the redshirt freshman as he attempts to make his mark at his new position.

Petersen spoke of Williams and how the transition is going for him as game week approaches against the Cornhuskers.

“With Isaiah, the transition was a little different, because he came from my room (the quarterbacks),” Petersen said. “Anytime that a quarterback switches to wide receiver, he should know the offense better than anyone. Our main concern was getting him with our receivers coach (George McDonald), who would get Isaiah up to speed on what they were doing over there.”

Although Williams has only been in the receiver room for a short time, he knows there are a lot of things that he needs to improve on to take his game to the next level.

“I know there are a lot of things that I need to work on, but I’m attacking those things everyday to become an elite receiver and work on all the things that make an elite receiver great,” Williams said.

McDonald, who inherited Williams into his room after spring workouts ended, thinks that the switch has been a positive one and sees some key points that make him feel he made the right decision.

“For one, he’s getting more comfortable,” McDonald said. “He and BP (Peters) are creating more of a chemistry, so it’s been fun to watch that over time. He’s being more physical in the point of attack in the blocking game and he’s doing a better job protecting the ball in the pass game, so we’re really excited about his development.”

Williams will be on display Saturday afternoon in front of a national television audience as he and the Fighting Illini kick off the 2021 college football season with a divisional conference matchup. Game time is set for 12:00 noon and will be televised on FOX.