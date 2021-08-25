Behind enemy lines: Nebraska

NEBRASKA GAME NOTES | ROSTER | 2021 SCHEDULE | 2020 STATS | PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES

Nebraska opens its 132nd season on Saturday when the Huskers travel to Illinois for the earliest conference game in Big Ten history. The Huskers and Fighting Illini are meeting in Week 0 because the game was originally set to be played in Ireland, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the game to be moved to Illinois.

Head Coach Scott Frost begins his fourth season at his alma mater in 2021, while Saturday's season opener marks the Illinois head coaching debut for Bret Bielema. The Huskers saw their four-game win streak in the series snapped last season, as Illinois earned the victory in Lincoln.

We caught up with Sean Callahan from HuskerOnline.com to get the inside scoop on Nebraska. Follow Sean on Twitter @Sean_Callahan.