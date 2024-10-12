Advertisement
Published Oct 12, 2024
Watch: Illini coach Bret Bielema post game vs. Purdue
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game press conference vs. Purdue. Illinois won 50-49 in overtime.

