Preview: No. 23 Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday
Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.
• Doug Bucshon
Recruiting Roundup: Four-star prospects headline Illinois gameday visitors
Full list of Illinois visitors for the game against Purdue on Saturday.
• Doug Bucshon
Henry, Walters riding the rise and fall of coaching talent
Illinois DC Aaron Henry is out of the shadow of Ryan Walters, who is struggling as head coach at Purdue.
• John Supinie
Notebook: News & notes from weekly Illinois football press conference
News and notes from Illinois football weekly press conference.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Bret Bielema press conference pre-Purdue
Illinois coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference on Monday.
• Doug Bucshon
Illini offer 2025 offensive lineman JJ Hirdes during visit
