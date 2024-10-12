Advertisement

Henry, Walters riding the rise and fall of coaching talent

Illinois DC Aaron Henry is out of the shadow of Ryan Walters, who is struggling as head coach at Purdue.

 • John Supinie
Notebook: News & notes from weekly Illinois football press conference

News and notes from Illinois football weekly press conference.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Bret Bielema press conference pre-Purdue

Illinois coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference on Monday. 

 • Doug Bucshon
Illini ranked No. 23 in AP poll

Illinois checks in at No. 23 in both the AP and Coaches Poll.

 • Doug Bucshon
Illini roster preview: Guards

Orange and Blue News breaks down the Illini guards.

 • Doug Bucshon

Published Oct 12, 2024
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post game vs. Purdue
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer speaks with the media following the 50-49 OT win over Purdue. Altmyer completed 20-of-34 passes for 379 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
