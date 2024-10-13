Advertisement

Published Oct 13, 2024
Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas recaps Illinois visit
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
One of the headliners among a big group of visiting recruits in Champaign on Saturday was four-star linebacker Cam Thomas from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West.

Thomas, was at Memorial Stadium to catch No. 23 Illinois in action against Purdue. Orange and Blue News caught up with him to recap his trip and talk recruiting.

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100

