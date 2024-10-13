Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas recaps Illinois visit

in other news
Preview: No. 23 Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday
Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.
Recruiting Roundup: Four-star prospects headline Illinois gameday visitors
Full list of Illinois visitors for the game against Purdue on Saturday.
Henry, Walters riding the rise and fall of coaching talent
Illinois DC Aaron Henry is out of the shadow of Ryan Walters, who is struggling as head coach at Purdue.
Notebook: News & notes from weekly Illinois football press conference
News and notes from Illinois football weekly press conference.
Watch: Bret Bielema press conference pre-Purdue
Illinois coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference on Monday.
in other news
Preview: No. 23 Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday
Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.
Recruiting Roundup: Four-star prospects headline Illinois gameday visitors
Full list of Illinois visitors for the game against Purdue on Saturday.
Henry, Walters riding the rise and fall of coaching talent
Illinois DC Aaron Henry is out of the shadow of Ryan Walters, who is struggling as head coach at Purdue.
One of the headliners among a big group of visiting recruits in Champaign on Saturday was four-star linebacker Cam Thomas from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West.
Thomas, was at Memorial Stadium to catch No. 23 Illinois in action against Purdue. Orange and Blue News caught up with him to recap his trip and talk recruiting.
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100
- ATH
- WR
- DUAL
- S
- DT
- RB
- WDE
- OG
- OT
- S