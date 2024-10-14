Advertisement

Recap: No. 23 Illinois tops Purdue 50-49 in overtime

Recap: No. 23 Illinois tops Purdue 50-49 in overtime

Illinois survived a second-half comeback by Purdue for a 50-49 win in overtime on Saturday.

Commit: Illini WBB lands top-40 forward Cearah Parchment

Commit: Illini WBB lands top-40 forward Cearah Parchment

Illini women's basketball picked up a commitment from 6-foot-2 forward Cearah Parchment.

Watch: Illini wing Tre White on media day

Watch: Illini wing Tre White on media day

Illinois wing Tre White on media day at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday.  

Watch: Illini freshman Will Riley on media day

Watch: Illini freshman Will Riley on media day

Highly-regarded Illinois freshman forward Will Riley on media day on Friday at the Ubben Basketball Complex.  

Watch: Brad Underwood media day press conference

Watch: Brad Underwood media day press conference

Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood press conference at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday.  

Published Oct 14, 2024
Watch: Bret Bielema weekly press conference
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference. The Illini host Michigan on Saturday.

