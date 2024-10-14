Notebook: News & notes from weekly Illinois football press conference

in other news
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post game vs. Purdue
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer speaks with the media following the 50-49 OT win over Purdue.
Recap: No. 23 Illinois tops Purdue 50-49 in overtime
Illinois survived a second-half comeback by Purdue for a 50-49 win in overtime on Saturday.
Commit: Illini WBB lands top-40 forward Cearah Parchment
Illini women's basketball picked up a commitment from 6-foot-2 forward Cearah Parchment.
Watch: Illini wing Tre White on media day
Illinois wing Tre White on media day at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday.
Watch: Illini freshman Will Riley on media day
Highly-regarded Illinois freshman forward Will Riley on media day on Friday at the Ubben Basketball Complex.
