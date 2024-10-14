Notebook: News & notes from weekly Illinois football press conference

Advertisement

in other news

Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post game vs. Purdue

Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post game vs. Purdue

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer speaks with the media following the 50-49 OT win over Purdue. 

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Recap: No. 23 Illinois tops Purdue 50-49 in overtime

Recap: No. 23 Illinois tops Purdue 50-49 in overtime

Illinois survived a second-half comeback by Purdue for a 50-49 win in overtime on Saturday.

 • Doug Bucshon
Commit: Illini WBB lands top-40 forward Cearah Parchment

Commit: Illini WBB lands top-40 forward Cearah Parchment

Illini women's basketball picked up a commitment from 6-foot-2 forward Cearah Parchment.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini wing Tre White on media day

Watch: Illini wing Tre White on media day

Illinois wing Tre White on media day at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday.  

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini freshman Will Riley on media day

Watch: Illini freshman Will Riley on media day

Highly-regarded Illinois freshman forward Will Riley on media day on Friday at the Ubben Basketball Complex.  

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon

in other news

Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post game vs. Purdue

Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post game vs. Purdue

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer speaks with the media following the 50-49 OT win over Purdue. 

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Recap: No. 23 Illinois tops Purdue 50-49 in overtime

Recap: No. 23 Illinois tops Purdue 50-49 in overtime

Illinois survived a second-half comeback by Purdue for a 50-49 win in overtime on Saturday.

 • Doug Bucshon
Commit: Illini WBB lands top-40 forward Cearah Parchment

Commit: Illini WBB lands top-40 forward Cearah Parchment

Illini women's basketball picked up a commitment from 6-foot-2 forward Cearah Parchment.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 14, 2024
Notebook: News & notes from weekly Illinois football press conference
Default Avatar
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS