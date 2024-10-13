PFF: What we learned from the Illini overtime win over Purdue

in other news
Watch: Illini freshman Will Riley on media day
Highly-regarded Illinois freshman forward Will Riley on media day on Friday at the Ubben Basketball Complex.
Watch: Brad Underwood media day press conference
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood press conference at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday.
Preview: No. 23 Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday
Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.
Recruiting Roundup: Four-star prospects headline Illinois gameday visitors
Full list of Illinois visitors for the game against Purdue on Saturday.
Henry, Walters riding the rise and fall of coaching talent
Illinois DC Aaron Henry is out of the shadow of Ryan Walters, who is struggling as head coach at Purdue.
in other news
Watch: Illini freshman Will Riley on media day
Highly-regarded Illinois freshman forward Will Riley on media day on Friday at the Ubben Basketball Complex.
Watch: Brad Underwood media day press conference
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood press conference at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday.
Preview: No. 23 Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday
Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.
- ATH
- WR
- DUAL
- S
- DT
- RB
- WDE
- OG
- OT
- S