PFF: What we learned from the Illini overtime win over Purdue

Advertisement

in other news

Watch: Illini freshman Will Riley on media day

Watch: Illini freshman Will Riley on media day

Highly-regarded Illinois freshman forward Will Riley on media day on Friday at the Ubben Basketball Complex.  

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Brad Underwood media day press conference

Watch: Brad Underwood media day press conference

Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood press conference at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday.  

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Preview: No. 23 Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday

Preview: No. 23 Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday

Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Recruiting Roundup: Four-star prospects headline Illinois gameday visitors

Recruiting Roundup: Four-star prospects headline Illinois gameday visitors

Full list of Illinois visitors for the game against Purdue on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Henry, Walters riding the rise and fall of coaching talent

Henry, Walters riding the rise and fall of coaching talent

Illinois DC Aaron Henry is out of the shadow of Ryan Walters, who is struggling as head coach at Purdue.

Premium content
 • John Supinie

in other news

Watch: Illini freshman Will Riley on media day

Watch: Illini freshman Will Riley on media day

Highly-regarded Illinois freshman forward Will Riley on media day on Friday at the Ubben Basketball Complex.  

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Brad Underwood media day press conference

Watch: Brad Underwood media day press conference

Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood press conference at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday.  

Video content
 • Doug Bucshon
Preview: No. 23 Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday

Preview: No. 23 Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday

Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 13, 2024
PFF: What we learned from the Illini overtime win over Purdue
Default Avatar
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS