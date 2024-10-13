2024-25 Illini roster preview: Wings

Illinois wing Tre White on media day at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday.
Highly-regarded Illinois freshman forward Will Riley on media day on Friday at the Ubben Basketball Complex.
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood press conference at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday.
Illinois hosts Purdue on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.
Full list of Illinois visitors for the game against Purdue on Saturday.
Illinois wing Tre White on media day at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday.
Highly-regarded Illinois freshman forward Will Riley on media day on Friday at the Ubben Basketball Complex.
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood press conference at the Ubben Basketball Complex on Friday.