2024-25 Illini roster preview: Wings

2024-25 Illini roster preview: Wings

Orange and Blue News breaks down the Illini wings.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini forward Carey Booth on media day

Watch: Illini forward Carey Booth on media day

Forward Carey Booth on Illini media day.  Booth is a 6-foot-10 transfer from Notre Dame.

 • Nick Kane
PFF: What we learned from the Illini overtime win over Purdue

PFF: What we learned from the Illini overtime win over Purdue

Top Illinois performers against Purdue according to PFF and what we learned about the team.

 • Doug Bucshon
Illini offer 2025 offensive lineman JJ Hirdes during visit

Illini offer 2025 offensive lineman JJ Hirdes during visit

Illinois offered WMU commit JJ Hirdes, a two-star offensive lineman, during a gameday visit on Saturday.

 • Doug Bucshon
Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas recaps Illinois visit

Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas recaps Illinois visit

Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West recaps his visit to Illinois.

 • Doug Bucshon

Published Oct 16, 2024
Three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington checked out Illinois
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
