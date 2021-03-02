OrangeandBlueNews - Sharpshooter Brandin Podziemski down to 5 schools

Sharpshooter Brandin Podziemski down to 5 schools
For three-star wing Brandin Podziemski ‘the process’ has paid off. Once known mainly as an elite shooter, he has expanded his game and become a complete player.
That opened the eyes of some of the top programs in the country and now he is set to choose from 5 schools.
Orange and Blue News spoke to Antonio Curro, founder and director of NY2LA sports, a national grassroots basketball platform based out of the Milwaukee (Wisc.) area, to get the lowdown on Podziemski.
Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a 30-day FREE trial. Click on the banner below to get started. Premium access to our stories, rankings, and forums for 30 days absolutely free.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news