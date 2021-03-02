OrangeandBlueNews - Sharpshooter Brandin Podziemski down to 5 schools

For three-star wing Brandin Podziemski ‘the process’ has paid off. Once known mainly as an elite shooter, he has expanded his game and become a complete player.

That opened the eyes of some of the top programs in the country and now he is set to choose from 5 schools.

Orange and Blue News spoke to Antonio Curro, founder and director of NY2LA sports, a national grassroots basketball platform based out of the Milwaukee (Wisc.) area, to get the lowdown on Podziemski.