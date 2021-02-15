OrangeandBlueNews - Rivals150 wing RJ Melendez commits to Illinois

Rivals150 wing RJ Melendez commits to Illinois
Illinois added its second commitment in the 2021 class when 3-star wing RJ Melendez chose the Illini on Monday.
Melendez joins four-star shooting guard Luke Goode from Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead as the second Illinois commitment in the class. Goode signed with Illinois in November.
