 OrangeandBlueNews - Rivals150 wing RJ Melendez commits to Illinois
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-15 19:46:01 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rivals150 wing RJ Melendez commits to Illinois

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
@sturdy32
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Illinois added its second commitment in the 2021 class when 3-star wing RJ Melendez chose the Illini on Monday.

Melendez joins four-star shooting guard Luke Goode from Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead as the second Illinois commitment in the class. Goode signed with Illinois in November.

Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a 30-day FREE trial. Click on the banner below to get started. Premium access to our stories, rankings, and forums for 30 days absolutely free.

Rivals150 small forward Ramses Melendez is committed to Illinois.
Rivals150 small forward Ramses Melendez is committed to Illinois.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}