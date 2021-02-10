OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS BASKETBALL RECRUITING: The Block I Report

Orange and Blue News breaks down the top prospects on the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball recruiting board in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 classes, plus a big target in the transfer portal.

So far in the class of 2021, the Fighting Illini have signed four-star shooting guard Luke Goode from Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead. They could add to the class soon, with the spring signing period opening up on April 14.



