OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS BASKETBALL RECRUITING: The Block I Report

ILLINOIS BASKETBALL RECRUITING: The Block I Report
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Orange and Blue News breaks down the top prospects on the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball recruiting board in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 classes, plus a big target in the transfer portal.
So far in the class of 2021, the Fighting Illini have signed four-star shooting guard Luke Goode from Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead. They could add to the class soon, with the spring signing period opening up on April 14.
Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a 30-day FREE trial. Click on the banner below to get started. Premium access to our stories, rankings, and forums for 30 days absolutely free.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news