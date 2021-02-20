OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois tracking local guard Jalen Quinn

One such player is junior guard Jalen Quinn , a Class of 2022 prospect from Tuscola, Illinois. Quinn has elevated his game to another level and as a result, his stock continues to rise each season. A true lead guard, Quinn impressed with his ball-handling skills and his ability to create in the Warriors’ offense.

High school basketball has started back up in the state of Illinois, and although it may look quite a bit different with the lack of fans in the stands and players and coaches masked up, one things remains constant in that the marquee players are still filling it up every night on the court.

Standing 6-foot3 and 185 pounds, Quinn assumes the point guard duties for his high school team, while playing in the low post on defense. Quinn feels comfortable at the center of the offense and explained how his game flows well with the rest of his teammates.

“We’ve been playing together for quite a while now, and they know how I like to operate, and I know what they are capable of as well,” Quinn said. “They do a very good job at finding me when I’m open and running the court, and since we’ve been together for so long, they know my tendencies and we just flow really well as a unit .

Quinn has several Division I offers, which include Loyola (Chicago), Drake, Southern Illinois, Illinois-Chicago, and Southeast Missouri State. That list will should grow exponentially as he moves through the remainder of his junior into his senior year.

As far as Illinois, who has been in constant contact with him throughout the recruiting process, no formal offer has been extended yet, but they remain in touch with him frequently.

“Coach (Chin) Coleman texts me about once a week, and I’ve taken an unofficial visit to the campus, and really like the coaching staff and the campus in general,” Quinn said. “It’s close to home, and with the success that they (Illinois) are having this season, are on television all the time.”

Asked about what he would bring to the Illinois program, Quinn compares his game to another Illini rising star, freshman Andre Curbelo.

“I look at a player like Curbelo, how he creates for his teammates while assuming the point guard role, and I can see myself producing a lot like he does,” Quinn said. “He sees the court very well and can find his teammates open, which is quite a bit how I operate on the court.”

Tuscola head coach Justin Bozarth knows what kind of a talent he has with Quinn and talked about how he has transformed himself from last season to his current stature.

“He is a very special player, and the thing that probably stands out most to me is his change in physique from last season to now,” Bozarth said. “He put on a lot of good muscle, which has enabled him to move to the basket more. He’s pushing people around to get position, and that is a commitment to his work ethic in the off-season. He works out at the Athlete Factory in Bloomington, and has redefined his body to play at the level that is this year.”

Quinn plays AAU ball with the Illinois Wolves, and will do so again this year once the high school season is over. With no state series for the IHSA this season, accomplishments are limited for him and his teammates, but they still have goals to play for.

“We just want to win our conference, because basically that’s all we have to play for this season,” Quinn said. “I really credit Coach Mullins from the Wolves for helping mold my game and giving me the chance to showcase myself when we couldn’t play high school ball. I’ve played against some of the best players in the state, as well as the Midwest, and they really pushed me and made me a better player.”

Quinn has led his team to a 7-0 record in the early season, and with the shortened schedule, hopes that he can make the best of the situation to help he and his teammates have the most successful season possible.