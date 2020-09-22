OrangeandBlueNews - RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Illini make cut for Nesbitt, 2022 priorities, & more

The Illini have focused on two things in 2021 thus far. A dynamic wing to pair with commitment Luke Goode and a big man that can make an impact early on.

They have two scholarships coming open, but they will likely have four as Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are unlikely to be back after testing the waters last off season. They’re recruiting as if they have four to give.

The addition of an impact big man seems like the biggest need, and then an athletic wing second. After that it will be a best available player situation.

Orange and Blue News takes a look at the latest Illinois basketball recruiting news.