OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS BASKETBALL RECRUITING: The Block I Report

Orange and Blue News breaks down the top prospects on the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball recruiting board in the 2021 and 2022 classes, topped by four-star big man Micawber Etienne from Suffield (Conn.) Academy.

The Illini are still also still considering options for the class of 2020, and they just extended an offer to in-state big man Brandon Lieb from Deerfield (Ill.), a 7-foot center.

Heading into the summer, the Fighting Illini has a commitment from four-star shooting guard Luke Goode from Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead.