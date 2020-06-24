OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS BASKETBALL RECRUITING: The Block I Report

ILLINOIS BASKETBALL RECRUITING: The Block I Report
Orange and Blue News breaks down the top prospects on the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball recruiting board in the 2021 and 2022 classes, topped by four-star big man Micawber Etienne from Suffield (Conn.) Academy.
The Illini are still also still considering options for the class of 2020, and they just extended an offer to in-state big man Brandon Lieb from Deerfield (Ill.), a 7-foot center.
Heading into the summer, the Fighting Illini has a commitment from four-star shooting guard Luke Goode from Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead.
RELATED: Illinois offer in-state center Brandon Lieb | Kyle Thomas talks Illinois offer | 2022 offers rolling out | Five who would have benefited from AAU season | Illinois holds Zoom conference with No. 6 ranked Jaden Hardy | Illinois targets in the Rivals150 | Five-star Kendall Brown has video-conference with Illinois | Illinois offers Sam Ayomide | Luke Goode commits to Illinois
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news