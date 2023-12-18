The early signing period opens on Wednesday, and the Illini are set to ink 19 prospects in the class of 2024.

Heading into the week, the signing class includes 16 high school prospects and three from the junior college ranks. Rivals.com ranks the class No. 40 in the nation and No. 10 in the Big Ten. Orange and Blue News breaks down some of our recruiting class superlatives ahead of National Signing Day.

Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini speaks at Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

HEAD OF THE CLASS

Illinois saved the best for last in adding four-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis, a member of the Rivals250 and the top ranked prospect in the class. Illinois impressively won the battle for Dennis from a final three that included Penn State and Clemson. An official visit in late November sealed the deal. Offensively linemen rarely step right into the lineup at the Power 5 level, but we're anxious to see how Dennis competes early on. He improved exponentially during senior season and added muscle, now weighing in at around 290 pounds. He has excellent natural strength to go along with quick feet and excellent body control. The guard position is somewhat crowded. Dennis will enter training camp behind some veterans that includes returning starters Zy Crisler and Josh Gesky.

EARLY IMPACT - OFFENSE

The Illini needed to add speed and quickness to the running back position to compliment the power running of sophomore-to-be Kaden Feagin, and four-star RB Ca'lil Valentine fits that mold. Though he will need to add some muscle and strength between now and next fall, he should step right into a prominent roll in the offense for the Fighting Illini, particularly with veteran Reggie Love transferring to Purdue. Valentine rushed for over 3,200 yards and 42 touchdowns during his career at Chandler and averaged 7.3 yards per carry. He will give Illinois a big play threat and ability to bounce runs to the outside.

EARLY IMPACT - DEFENSE

Daniel Brown is a wrecking ball coming off the edge. He was one of the top pass rushers in the JUCO ranks at perennial power Hutchinson C.C. in Kansas. . His numbers were off the charts. Brown recorded 51 total tackles, 18 sacks, and 23 tackles for loss. Illinois bringing Brown to immediately add juice to its outside pass rush. At just 6-foot-1, we believe he could potentially play one weak-side linebacker. Either way, expect Brown to see the field early and often next fall. He could be the most impactful player that Illinois will sign on Wednesday. Illinois potentially returns both starters at outside linebacker in Seth Coleman and Gabe Jacas, as well at top backup Alec Bryant, so there will be competition for Brown. Again, that's another reason why a move to WLB could make sense.

MR. UPSIDE - OFFENSE

The similarities between Tysean Griffin and star receiver Isaiah Williams are obvious. Like Williams, Griffin is a quick-twitch athlete who can make would-be tacklers miss on the quick hitters. With Williams moving on the NFL Draft, Griffin has an opportunity to compete for early playing time at slot receiver. He'll battle in training camp with Kenari Wilcher and Hank Beatty at the slot position. Versatility is a strength. Griffin was aa two-way player at Morgan Park. He may have made an bigger impact at cornerback than he did at receiver, so there's a chance he could eventually end up on defense at Illinois.

MR UPSIDE - DEFENSE

Defensive lineman Demetrius John has four-star athleticism but is a bit undersized. Remind you of anyone? No, I'm not saying John will equal the incredible career of Johnny Newton. but his measurables are similar coming of high school. It's going to take some time. John will need to add a significant amount bulk to compete at the 4i/5-tech position against Big Ten offensive linemen. He has the tools to develop into a standout over the next couple of years, though. John may actually more resemble Keith Randolph than Newton. Like Randolph, he has excellent length and raw athleticism.

IN-STATE RECRUITING

The Illini are set to sign four in-state prospects. Illinois landed just two in the top 20 in Griffin (12) and DL Eddie Tuerk (13). OLB Joe Barna (28) and OL Brandon Hansen (28) will also sign with Illinois. Tight end Karsen Konkel (25) backed out of a commitment to the Illini. Bret Bielema and his staff made a strong effort to build early relationships with state of Illinois prospects, but they struggled gain ground on many of the state's stop prospects. Big Ten foe Wisconsin will sign three prospect ranked in the top 10 from the state of Illinois. The state's lone five-star prospect, defensive lineman Justin Scott, is headed to Miami, and will be joined by No. 3 Marquise Lightfoot. The Illini signed 9 in-state prospects in it 2023 recruiting class including the state's No. 2 ranked prospect Malik Elzy and No. 7 ranked Kaden Feagin.

MOST UNDERRATED

Back when he committed to Illinois in June, linebacker Easton Baker was a shoe-in for most underrated prospect in the Illinois recruiting class. His junior film was off-the-charts entertaining with one big hit after another. Baker recorded 83 tackles that year, including 8 tackles for loss and five sacks. Illinois was elated to get his commitment over offers from Oklahoma and Washington State. Baker's senior season was cut-short by an injury, however, and he recorded just 26 tackles this fall. Questions remain. Can Baker regain the form that he showed as a junior? Can he add enough size to compete early at inside linebacker? He's a tweener at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds. Still, we think Baker is an under-the-radar recruit who will go on to have a solid career at Illinois.

LUNNEY GETS HIS MAN