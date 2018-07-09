Ticker
In-state recruiting still a puzzle for Illini, Lovie Smith

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Columnist
CHAMPAIGN – It’s the football version of the chicken or the egg question: which comes first, good recruiting or winning a few games.

The answer is both.

When it comes to Illinois football recruiting, the Illini are still looking for a few big wins to build momentum and help with recruiting. Of course, it takes more recruiting wins to put a roster together to win those key games.

“It’s low hanging fruit,’’ said Edgy Tim O’Halloran, the Chicago-based football recruiting analyst.

MORE: Big Ten West improving | DL coach Austin Clark well prepared | Time for Lovie's Illini to win | Whitman: "It's about progress"

Jnv1gmgje25wxzmgp7js
Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Lovie Smith observes his team in action against the Purdue Boilermakers
Mike Granse-USA TODAY Sports
