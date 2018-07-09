CHAMPAIGN – It’s the football version of the chicken or the egg question: which comes first, good recruiting or winning a few games.

The answer is both.

When it comes to Illinois football recruiting, the Illini are still looking for a few big wins to build momentum and help with recruiting. Of course, it takes more recruiting wins to put a roster together to win those key games.

“It’s low hanging fruit,’’ said Edgy Tim O’Halloran, the Chicago-based football recruiting analyst.