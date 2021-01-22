 OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois lands transfer receiver Jafar Armstrong
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-22 15:38:18 -0600') }} football Edit

Illinois lands transfer receiver Jafar Armstrong

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Jafar Armstrong announced on Friday his intentions to enroll at Illinois.

Armstrong is the fifth transfer to commit to Illinois since Bielema was hired in December and the second in the as many days, joining Alabama defensive back Eddie Smith.

Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a 30-day FREE trial. Click on the banner below to get started. Premium access to our stories, rankings, and forums for 30 days absolutely free.

RELATED: Transfer Eddie Smith commits to Illinois | MSU transfer Max Rosenthal is headed home to Illinois | Transfer running back Chase Hayden commits to Illinois | Illini land transfer linebacker Calvin Hart Jr.

MORE: Recruiting roundup | Illinois lands LB Dwayne Johnson | The Block I Report | Bielema lands first recruit in RB Joshua McCray

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jafar Armstrong (8) runs with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter at Camping World Stadium.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jafar Armstrong (8) runs with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}