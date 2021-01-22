OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois lands transfer receiver Jafar Armstrong

Illinois lands transfer receiver Jafar Armstrong
Former Notre Dame wide receiver Jafar Armstrong announced on Friday his intentions to enroll at Illinois.
Armstrong is the fifth transfer to commit to Illinois since Bielema was hired in December and the second in the as many days, joining Alabama defensive back Eddie Smith.
