OrangeandBlueNews - Illini Land Transfer LB

The Fighting Illini landed an LB transfer this afternoon, Calvin Hart from North Carolina State.





Hart's a 6-foot-1, 230-pound Florida prep, and had 53 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks in two years at NC State.





Jacey Zembal, the publisher from the Rivals NC State site, The Wolfpacker,, broke down what he brings to the Fighting Illini.





"He entered the Wolfpack as a two-star recruit by Rivals.com, but played for a powerful prep program in South Florida. Hart proved quickly to be a solid LB, but NCSU was deepest at that spot; he was a second string in a 3-5-5 defense," Zembal said. "He has a nose for the ball; a big-sized thumper, but he'll be solid.”





"From my understanding, Illinois finished the season with two healthy scholarship linebackers, Zembal continued. "With the new Illinois coach Bret Bielema having NC State coach Dave Doeren on his staff at Wisconsin, no doubt had inside information that led to this move."





Hart received offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Pittsburgh.





Coach Bielema said during his press conference that he plans to play a 3-4 defense, and this scheme should help showcase Hart's abilities.





Hart will have three years of eligibility remaining.



