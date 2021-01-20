RECRUITING ROUNDUP: New FutureCast for Illinois, portal update, & more
In our latest football recruiting roundup, Orange and Blue News reveals a new FutureCast pick for Illinois in the class of 2022.
We also list two new players in the transfer portal to watch, and a new top target for the Illini in the class of 2021.
NEW ILLINOIS FUTURECAST PICK
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news