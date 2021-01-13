New Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema has wasted no time jumping into recruiting. So far, the focus has been on local products, particularly on the offensive side of the football.

Expect Bielema to shift the focus to defense in the coming days, then branch out to other recruiting territories like Ohio, Florida, and elsewhere. The new staff will cast a wider net once everyone is on board.

For the first time, we include players in the transfer portal on our report. The NCAA is expected to formally adopt a one-year exception to the sit-out rule, and Illinois is targeting two defensive player who could have an immediate impact.

The Block I Report is a roster of prospects we believe are at the top of the Illinois recruiting board and are realistic gets for the Fighting Illini.