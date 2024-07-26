Advertisement
Illini in the mix for five-star guard Mikel Brown Jr.

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois is in the mix for another highly-ranked prospect in five-star guard Mikel Brown Jr., one of the top prospects in the class of 2025.

Brown may lock in a few official visits soon, and the Illini are among a handful of suitors looking to get him on campus before the end of the summer.

On Friday, Brown announced that he is transferring schools for his senior season. Orange and Blue News has details in this update.

Illinois is in the mix for five-star guard Mikel Brown Jr. (Photo by Cassy Athena)

