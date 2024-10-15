Junior big man Sheek Pearson checks out Illinois

in other news
Illini offer 2025 offensive lineman JJ Hirdes during visit
Illinois offered WMU commit JJ Hirdes, a two-star offensive lineman, during a gameday visit on Saturday.
Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas recaps Illinois visit
Four-star linebacker Cam Thomas from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West recaps his visit to Illinois.
Watch: Illini coach Bret Bielema post game vs. Purdue
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema post game press conference vs. Purdue.
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post game vs. Purdue
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer speaks with the media following the 50-49 OT win over Purdue.
Recap: No. 23 Illinois tops Purdue 50-49 in overtime
Illinois survived a second-half comeback by Purdue for a 50-49 win in overtime on Saturday.
Illinois offered St. Louis (MO) John Burroughs big man Sheek Pearson this summer after watching him on the Nike EYBL. Pearson followed up the offer with a trip to Champaign this past Saturday.
Pearson recaps his trip to Illinois and discusses how he would fit in Brad Underwood's system in this update from Orange and Blue News.
