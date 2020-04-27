The Illini have had an interesting off season so far with players coming and going.

Currently, Illinois sits with anywhere from 10 to 12 scholarship players and are heavily recruiting some transfers, reclassifications, and even potential returnees.

In this Hot and Cold story, we break down where Illinois stands with many of the top players in 2021, the status of Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu, and which transfers are still options.