These days, it’s year-to-year rebuild, because the game now has additions to the terminology such as graduate transfer, transfer portal and transfer waiver. It’s also changed because there are dozens more players declaring for the NBA draft than spots allow. It’s a cluster. This stream of players eye-balling the NBA is so out of whack.

It was on a solid foundation, built by the blood, sweat and tears of fully developed college seniors who were prepared mentally and physically for the rigors of a game that features power, speed and skill.

Those simple days were just glorious. A coach could build a program by piecing together recruiting classes like a puzzle, finding the missing pieces here or there from one season to the next to put it all together four or five years down the road. By the time he had it rolling, the program wouldn’t need an overhaul every year or two.

Sure, the money is good, but the stress level would send most of us to the cardiologist on a weekly basis. This isn’t your dad’s brand of college basketball.

For Illini coach Brad Underwood, his career is about keeping the pedal to the metal when it comes to recruiting. The Illini spends big money on basketball recruiting (ranking second nationally in 2018 with more than $700,000 in a budget that continued to grow the last two years), and building depth and stacking classes are still key buzzwords for a college coach who plans to stick around in the power conference stratosphere.

When Illini center Kofi Cockburn declared for the NBA Draft Tuesday after just one season in Champaign, it was an eye-opener, but really, it wasn’t such a surprise.

A recruiting analyst told me last fall that he expected Dosunmu and Cockburn to declare, because that’s the thought process of so many players. According to a source close to the program, Cockburn seeks the feedback from the NBA cherished by college players, and there are strong indications he will be back for his sophomore year.

But, of course, things could change.

“To begin with, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream and play this wonderful game I love so much,’’ Cockburn said in a statement released mid-afternoon. “Thank you to my coaches and mentors for taking a chance on me and guiding me on this journey. To my family, I can’t think you enough for the love and guidance. Without it, I don’t know where I’d be today. To my team, the bond I have created with my teammates is something I will cherish forever. We continued to uplift, encourage and motivate one another on and off the court, and for than I am thankful. To Illini Nation, what a road it’s been. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms. You guys made the journey all the more special. Game after game, you filled the arena showing us what true unconditional support is!’’

“Ever since I began playing basketball, a fire has been lit inside me which I knew I had to pursue to the fullest extent. With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. Embarking on this journey is something I have always dreamt of, and I have a special love for everyone who’s helped me get there.’’

Cockburn has until June 3 to withdraw his name from consideration and return to the Illini, according to the current calendar. World events may change the timing. While he might not get to play again in front of NBA personnel, they saw him enough last season to gauge his ability.

Cockburn enjoyed a wildly successful rookie season, earning Freshman of the Year in the Big Ten while averaging 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds on the season, including 11.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in league play. He was a massive body who was unstoppable at times. Just imagine what he could learn by turning pro, devoting his entire schedule to improving his game and learning a sport he’s still trying to grasp while also getting some money in his pocket.

At the same time, his small shooting range and lack of pure basketball skill will likely hold him back when it comes to NBA scouts taking a hard look. He’s still in a learning phase with much of the game, and Cockburn often times finds himself reacting for too slow to make a play. Another year in college would allow for more development and improving his marketability with the league.

Honestly, this is a good problem to have. The Illini roster has players good enough to test the waters while the program also has a coach who isn’t concerned about the opportunity of adding more and more talent. Like we said last week when Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones decided to transfer, the Illini are confident there are more fish in the sea, and Illinois isn’t concerned about filling holes in the roster.

The strength of Underwood’s staff comes on the recruiting trail. So, if Cockburn does the unexpected and keeps his name in the draft, the Illini will have another spot to fill. Meanwhile, Underwood has already improved the talent level and depth in his first three years here. From his point of view, there’s no reason why the Illini wouldn’t continue to land top recruits.

Underwood is an example of a successful basketball coach in today’s college game. He always has his eyes focused ahead on the next talented recruit, rather than worrying about a player transferring or jumping to pro ball.