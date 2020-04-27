CHAMPAIGN – Spring break came and went without the chance for Andre Curbelo to travel home to Puerto Rico to visit his family in San Juan.

It would have been a rare down time to see everyone back home and perhaps his last chance to exhale before embarking on his next journey: college basketball.

“My mom and dad didn’t want me to risk it,’’ he said. With most of travel shut down like the rest of the world because of the Coronavirus, his parents didn’t want him on the long flight.

It’s left Curbelo sheltering in place with a host family in Oyster Bay, NY., about an hour east of Manhattan on Long Island. These are quiet days for Curbelo, who is finishing his senior year, laying low and doing some workouts provided by Illini strength coach Adam Fletcher before moving ahead with his college career.

Curbelo’s senior season was cut short because of the pandemic, although Curbelo did share New York’s state player of the year award, and his senior year is also a casualty, because Curbelo and his classmates still don’t know if there’s a graduation ceremony Long Island Luthern High School or even if there’s a plan for semester finals.

“Gotta be thankful,’’ Curbelo said. “I’m here in New York. I’m staying at home, doing all the work from home. Doing the school work, working out and doing college workouts.’’

Curbelo is one of the gems of the Class of 2020. He has the skills to serve as a point guard while also showing enough athleticism to create his own shot.