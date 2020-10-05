OrangeandBlueNews - Emerald Coast Classic officially cancelled

NICEVILLE, FLA. — Citing numerous factors, tournament director Maury Hanks has announced the Emerald Coast Classic basketball tournament has been canceled this year.

The Emerald Coast Classic was scheduled for Nov. 27 and 29 with Florida facing Illinois and Iowa State playing Oregon in opening night match ups.

"The landscape in college basketball has changed dramatically this season when you factor in the coronavirus pandemic coupled with the new scheduling policies implemented by the NCAA," said Hanks. "Teams were also concerned about traveling long distances with the threat of COVID-19."

"We are disappointed because we had an incredible lineup but we understand the concerns the teams have. All of the teams have expressed a desire to participate in the tournament in the near future."

"Our program was looking forward to playing in the Emerald Coast Classic as part of a real tough field," said Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm, whose team captured the 2015 Emerald Coast Classic championship. "Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond anyone's control that won't be able to happen this season. We look forward to returning to the event in the future."

Other participating coaches echoed Prohm's comments.

"We are disappointed that we are unable to compete in the 2020 Emerald Coast Classic," said Oregon head coach Dana Altman. "We have always been impressed by events hosted by Global Sports and were looking forward to a competitive field once again."

"We were looking forward to playing in the Emerald Coast Classic," added Illinois head coach Brad Underwood. "It's a great tournament. We hope to return in the near future."

The Emerald Coast Classic will resume play Nov. 26-27, 2021 with CBS Sports Network televising exclusive coverage of the tournament.