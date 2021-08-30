GAME WEEK: Illinois vs. UTSA
Fresh off of an opening win over Nebraska to kick off the Bret Bielema era in Champaign, the Illini begin preparation to take on UTSA from C-USA.
Kick off on Saturday against the Roadrunners is set for 630 PM CT on BTN.
Check this landing page for all of our game week content, including keys to the game, a preview, and a prediction.
GAME WEEK VS. UTSA
