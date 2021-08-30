 OrangeandBlueNews - GAME WEEK: Illinois vs. UTSA
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-30 16:24:45 -0500') }} football Edit

GAME WEEK: Illinois vs. UTSA

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Fresh off of an opening win over Nebraska to kick off the Bret Bielema era in Champaign, the Illini begin preparation to take on UTSA from C-USA.

Kick off on Saturday against the Roadrunners is set for 630 PM CT on BTN.

Check this landing page for all of our game week content, including keys to the game, a preview, and a prediction.

2021 SCHEDULE | DEPTH CHART | SEASON STATS | ROSTER | BUY TICKETS

GAME NOTES:

MORE:

GAME WEEK VS. UTSA

Monday: Weekly press conference notebook

Tuesday: Illini player spotlight -

Wednesday: Behind enemy lines | UTSA player spotlight - RB Sincere McCormick

Thursday: Podcast | Keys to the game

Friday: Friday forecast

Saturday: Rapid reaction | Game overview | Photo gallery

Sunday: PFF: Top performers

• Talk about this article on the Grange Grove message board.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on Podbean.

• Follow us on Twitter: @IllinoisRivals, @JKarzen, @JohnSupinie, @Alec_Busse, @illiniguy1063

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}