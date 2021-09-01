Illinois vs. UTSA: Keys to the game
Illinois is back in action on Saturday as it hosts Texas-San Antonio of the Conference USA. The Roadrunners are coming off of a 7-5 record in 2020 and a bowl appearance.
The Fighting Illini opened the season last week with a big home win over conference foe Nebraska and are looking to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Orange and Blue News breaks down our keys to the game.
GAME WEEK VS. UTSA
Monday: Weekly press conference notebook | Bielema putting playmakers in position to shine
Tuesday: Illini player spotlight - Devon Witherspoon
Wednesday: Behind enemy lines | UTSA player spotlight - RB Sincere McCormick
Thursday: Podcast | Keys to the game
Friday: Friday forecast
Saturday: Rapid reaction | Game overview | Photo gallery
Sunday: PFF: Top performers
Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a 30-day FREE trial. Click on the banner below to get started. Enter promo code ILLINI30.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news