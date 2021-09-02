FRIDAY FORECAST: Illinois vs. UTSA
ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | STATS | GAME NOTESIllinois is back in action on Saturday evening as it hosts UTSA from Conference USA. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. CT on BTN. Orange and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news