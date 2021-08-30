Big Play Deuce: Bielema putting playmakers in position to shine
CHAMPAIGN – Standing outside the Illini football complex Saturday, sweat rolling down the backs of players and media alike after the 30-22 win over Nebraska, Illini quarterback-turned-wide receiver...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news