Big Ten Football Media Days are set for Monday, July 23, and Tuesday, July 24, at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile. Orange and Blue News will have live coverage.

Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany will kickoff Monday’s schedule at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by Scott Frost (Nebraska), Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), James Franklin (Penn State), Jeff Brohm (Purdue), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Chris Ash (Rutgers) and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan).

Press conference coverage resumes at 8 a.m. CT on Tuesday, as Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Tom Allen (Indiana), Mark Dantonio (Michigan State), Lovie Smith (Illinois), Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Urban Meyer (Ohio State) and D.J. Durkin (Maryland) address the media.

Illini coach Lovie Smith is expected to take the podium at 8:45 CT on Tuesday. Coach Smith and Illini players Mike Dudek, Nick Allegretti, and Jamal Milan will be available for individual interviews beginning at 4:45 on Tuesday afternoon.



