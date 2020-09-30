OrangeandBlueNews - BASKETBALL RECRUITING: Decision day for Rivals150 wing Jordan Nesbitt

Four star wing guard Jordan Nesbitt is set to make his college commitment on Thursday at 2PM. The #46 player in the country has cut his list to 3 teams in Illinois, Memphis and St. Louis and will cut it to 1 on Thursday.

It's been a bit of a roller coaster ride over the past few weeks in a recruitment that was quiet for a long time and now has everyone buzzing.

Two weeks ago the prevailing thought was that Nesbitt was headed to local favorite St. Louis. A week ago sources felt he was headed to Illinois and then after a Zoom meeting this past weekend Memphis has become the perceived favorite.