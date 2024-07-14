Orange and Blue News caps off our list of most important Illini for 2024 with an look at the top five, including junior quarterback Luke Altmyer.

The college football season creeps closer and closer, with Illinois set to open training camp for the 2024 season in just over two weeks.

Bret Bielema begins his fourth season as head coach at Illinois looking to get back to a bowl game. The Illini are coming off of a 5-7 season, 3-6 in the Big Ten.