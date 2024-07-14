Altmyer tops list of 25 most important Illini for 2024
Orange and Blue News caps off our list of most important Illini for 2024 with an look at the top five, including junior quarterback Luke Altmyer.
The college football season creeps closer and closer, with Illinois set to open training camp for the 2024 season in just over two weeks.
Bret Bielema begins his fourth season as head coach at Illinois looking to get back to a bowl game. The Illini are coming off of a 5-7 season, 3-6 in the Big Ten.
*****
MORE: Illinois football preseason coverage
TOP 25 ILLINI: 21-25 | 16-20 | 11-15 | 6-10 | 1-5
*****
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news