Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Altmyer tops list of 25 most important Illini for 2024

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Orange and Blue News caps off our list of most important Illini for 2024 with an look at the top five, including junior quarterback Luke Altmyer.

The college football season creeps closer and closer, with Illinois set to open training camp for the 2024 season in just over two weeks.

Bret Bielema begins his fourth season as head coach at Illinois looking to get back to a bowl game. The Illini are coming off of a 5-7 season, 3-6 in the Big Ten.

Luke Altmyer #9 of the Illinois Fighting Illini throws a pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Memorial Stadium on October 06, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois.
Luke Altmyer #9 of the Illinois Fighting Illini throws a pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Memorial Stadium on October 06, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

*****

MORE: Illinois football preseason coverage

TOP 25 ILLINI: 21-25 | 16-20 | 11-15 | 6-10 | 1-5

*****

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement