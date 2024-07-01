Advertisement
Illinois football preview series / training camp landing page

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

All content in the Orange and Blue News football preview series, Big Ten media days, and training camp coverage will be linked on this landing page.

Illinois is set to open training camp for the 2024 season the week of July 29, as coach Bret Bielema enters his fourth season at the helm. The Illini are coming off of a 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten) in 2023.

With the expanded conference, Big Ten Media Days will take place over three days beginning on July 23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Illinois is on the schedule for the first day of the event.

Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa.
*****

LINKS: 2024 SCHEDULE | ILLINI ROSTER | 2023 STATS | RECRUTING CLASS

*****

FEATURES

Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry no longer a rookie

Ranking the Illini transfer additions

BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS

POSITION PREVIEWS

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive line

Defensive line

Linebacker

Outside linebacker

Secondary

Special teams

TOP 25 ILLINI FOR 2024

No's 21-25

No's 16-20

No's 11-15

No's 6-10

No's 1-5

VIDEO

PHOTO GALLERIES

SOCIAL

