All content in the Orange and Blue News football preview series, Big Ten media days, and training camp coverage will be linked on this landing page.

Illinois is set to open training camp for the 2024 season the week of July 29, as coach Bret Bielema enters his fourth season at the helm. The Illini are coming off of a 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten) in 2023.

With the expanded conference, Big Ten Media Days will take place over three days beginning on July 23 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Illinois is on the schedule for the first day of the event.